Nov 1 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc -

* Says closed an amendment to its credit facility agreement on october 31, 2016

* Says under terms of amendment, company increased its aggregate term loan a facilities by $750 million

* Says proceeds being used to reduce a portion of term loan b facility and outstanding revolving credit facility borrowings

* Says company's total borrowings remain unchanged as a result of amendment