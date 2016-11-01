BRIEF-Kellogg CFO on conf call- curbing share buybacks in Q4 to fund Parati stake acquisition in Brazil

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales in n. America and europe to remain flat at constant currency

* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales in Latin America and Asia Pacific to grow in low-single digits at constant currency

* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales to remain flat, operating margin to grow about 18 percent at constant currency

* CFO- curbing share buybacks in Q4 to fund Parati stake acquisition in Brazil

* CFO- expect 2017 operating margin to grow 16-17 percent

* N. America head- disappointed with results of U.S. Frozen foods, canada, and Kashi in Q3

* N. America head- will remove artificials from all of our waffles in the first quarter

* Uk cereal makes up just over 20% of Europe sales, underperformed in Special K, sluggish economy and difficult retail environment resulted in price deflation

* Hitting top end of 2016 zero-based budgeting savings target of $150 million $180 million