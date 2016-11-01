FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kellogg CFO on conf call- curbing share buybacks in Q4 to fund Parati stake acquisition in Brazil
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kellogg CFO on conf call- curbing share buybacks in Q4 to fund Parati stake acquisition in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales in n. America and europe to remain flat at constant currency

* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales in Latin America and Asia Pacific to grow in low-single digits at constant currency

* Presentation slides - expects 2018 adjusted net sales to remain flat, operating margin to grow about 18 percent at constant currency

* CFO- curbing share buybacks in Q4 to fund Parati stake acquisition in Brazil

* CFO- expect 2017 operating margin to grow 16-17 percent

* N. America head- disappointed with results of U.S. Frozen foods, canada, and Kashi in Q3

* N. America head- will remove artificials from all of our waffles in the first quarter

* Uk cereal makes up just over 20% of Europe sales, underperformed in Special K, sluggish economy and difficult retail environment resulted in price deflation

* Hitting top end of 2016 zero-based budgeting savings target of $150 million $180 million Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.