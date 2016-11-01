FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Verso plans to temporarily idle 200,000 tons of annual production capacity at Androscoggin mill
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Verso plans to temporarily idle 200,000 tons of annual production capacity at Androscoggin mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Verso Corp

* Verso announces plans to temporarily idle 200,000 tons of annual production capacity at its Androscoggin mill in Maine

* Verso intends to implement this capacity reduction beginning in Q1 of 2017

* Idling of no. 3 paper machine will result in layoff of about 190 employees at Androscoggin mill

* No expected disruption to customer orders

* Verso anticipates that if machine is not restarted, capacity reduction will result in elimination of the jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

