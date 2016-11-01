FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Central China Securities updates on legal proceedings
November 1, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Central China Securities updates on legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd :

* Noted an inside information announcement of National Agricultural dated 31 october 2016

* Announcement claimed that on 14 july 2016, China Coop Mengda has again instigated proceedings with court of Xicheng District

* Company has not received any litigation documents or notices

* Proceedings regarding potential breach of a finance lease

* Refers to announcements in relation to clarification that co has not entered into finance lease agreements with China Coop Mengda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

