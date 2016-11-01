FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Volkswagen Bank to become part of Volkswagen AG
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 3:56 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Volkswagen Bank to become part of Volkswagen AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Financial Services Ag

* Supervisory board of Volkswagen Financial Services AG approved a reorganization measure of volkswagen financial services group

* Volkswagen Bank gmbh, which is currently a subsidiary of volkswagen financial services ag, shall become a direct subsidiary of volkswagen ag by way of a spin-off

* Aim of such reorganization is improved transparency for regulatory authority and increased efficiency

* Implementation of this measure is subject to approval of supervisory board of volkswagen ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.