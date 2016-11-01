FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Emerson Electric expects Automation Solutions business to recover in late 2017 - Conf call
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Emerson Electric expects Automation Solutions business to recover in late 2017 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co :

* Some "minor restructuring" going on underneath the Commercial Residential Solutions business - Conf call

* Focused on trying to bring in some additional acquisitions in 2017 - Conf call

* Automation Solutions business is looking at probably down 10 percent in sales in Q1 - Conf call

* Will start seeing positive Automation Solutions orders in late Q3 2017 - Conf call

* Expecting moderate growth in China for Commercial Residential Solutions business for 2017 - Conf call

* "Orders in Automation Solutions have stabilized in China" - Conf call

* "We are cautiously optimistic about China that we will see low single-digit positive growth in 2017" - Conf call

* Going to be looking at an additional $3 billion to $4 billion of acquisitions over the next two to three years - Conf call

* Either this quarter or next quarter, price-cost ratio pressures are going to build - Conf call Further company coverage:

