FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lakeland Financial reports understatment of earning assets as part of Q3 results review
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lakeland Financial reports understatment of earning assets as part of Q3 results review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lakeland Financial Corp:

* During review of Q3 results, identified cash held at the federal reserve bank of Chicago was not included in total earning assets

* Resulting understatement of earning assets had effect of overstating net interest margin for Q2 , Q3 of 2016

* Instead, the cash was reported in cash and due from banks in nonearning assets

* Net interest margin for Q2, Q3 of 2016 was 3.19%, 3.08%, respectively

* Company previously reported 3.24% and 3.20% for second and third quarters of 2016, respectively Source text:[bit.ly/2f7GW2w ] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.