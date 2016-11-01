BRIEF-IDT Australia ships first Generic Temozolomide Capsules to USA
* Shipped first of its new proprietary generic pharmaceutical products to its us distribution partner, Mayne Pharma Group
Nov 1 Lakeland Financial Corp:
* During review of Q3 results, identified cash held at the federal reserve bank of Chicago was not included in total earning assets
* Resulting understatement of earning assets had effect of overstating net interest margin for Q2 , Q3 of 2016
* Instead, the cash was reported in cash and due from banks in nonearning assets
* Net interest margin for Q2, Q3 of 2016 was 3.19%, 3.08%, respectively
* Net interest margin for Q2, Q3 of 2016 was 3.19%, 3.08%, respectively
* Company previously reported 3.24% and 3.20% for second and third quarters of 2016, respectively
* Enlink Midstream reports third quarter 2016 results, refines guidance, and provides operational update
Nov 1 Pioneer Natural Resources Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as an increase in the average selling price and sales of its oil failed to offset higher expenses.