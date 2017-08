Nov 1 (Reuters) - Vantage Energy Inc

* Vantage Energy Inc - files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing

* Vantage Energy Inc - believes IPO withdrawal to be consistent with public interest and protection of investors

* Vantage Energy Inc - had filed for IPO of up to $100 million in September 2016