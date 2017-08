Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc - in the third quarter of 2016, net sales increased 34% and earnings per share increased 66% from the third quarter of 2015

* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc - reported net sales of $161.4 million in quarter Source text: (bit.ly/2ebhRzh) Further company coverage: