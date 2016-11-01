FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum provides update on Tethys Aral Gas LLP's gas sales contract
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum provides update on Tethys Aral Gas LLP's gas sales contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Tethys petroleum press release: tethys gas sales contract

* Tethys petroleum -prior to olisol's press release, had filed confidential material change report with relevant canadian securities regulator

* Tethys petroleum ltd says continues to be in discussions with intergas central asia and governmental officials

* Tethys petroleum ltd says believes that there remains a reasonable prospect that ica will reinstate gas contract

* Tethys petroleum ltd says does not believe that loss of gas sales to date have been material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.