BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum provides update on Tethys Aral Gas LLP's gas sales contract

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Tethys petroleum press release: tethys gas sales contract

* Tethys petroleum -prior to olisol's press release, had filed confidential material change report with relevant canadian securities regulator

* Tethys petroleum ltd says continues to be in discussions with intergas central asia and governmental officials

* Tethys petroleum ltd says believes that there remains a reasonable prospect that ica will reinstate gas contract

* Tethys petroleum ltd says does not believe that loss of gas sales to date have been material to company