10 months ago
BRIEF-Alleghany Q3 operating EPS $9.44
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alleghany Q3 operating EPS $9.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp :

* Q3 operating earnings per share $9.44

* Q3 earnings per share $10.09

* Alleghany- qtrly book value per common share was $525.13 as of September 30, 2016, an increase of 8.0 pct from book value per common share as of Dec 31, 2015

* Alleghany Corp - qtrly net premiums written $1,236.7 million versus $1,013.2 million

* Alleghany Corp - qtrly net investment income $120.6 million versus $118.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $7.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alleghany Corp- TransRe's 2016 Q3 combined ratio was 92.3 pct, compared with 92.6 pct for 2015 Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

