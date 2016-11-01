FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mettrum voluntarily recalls select products exposed to plant spray
November 1, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mettrum voluntarily recalls select products exposed to plant spray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mettrum Health Corp

* Mettrum voluntarily recalls select products exposed to plant spray

* Mettrum Health Corp - Mettrum expects financial impact on company to be non-material to its fiscal 2017 results from recall

* Mettrum Health Corp - No traces of pyrethrin residues were detected on growing plants or finished products

* Mettrum Health - After Health Canada inspection, it was brought to co's attention that third-party foliar spray contains unlisted ingredient pyrethrin

* Mettrum Health Corp - Recall is a Type III recall, which means use of, or exposure to, product is not likely to cause any adverse health consequences

* Mettrum Health - Pyrethrin is plant-based insecticide which is not currently registered for use on medical cannabis under pest control products act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

