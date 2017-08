BRIEF-Virgin Australia Holdings says Q1 group's statutory loss after tax for quarter $34.6 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd

* Q1 group's statutory loss after tax for quarter was $34.6 million

* Group expects to deliver net free cash flow savings increasing to $300 million per annum by end of 2019 financial year

* For quarter, group's total revenue passengers increased by 4.8 per cent

* Cost per available seat kilometre for quarter decreased compared to prior corresponding period

* Qtrly total available seat kilometres declined 0.5 per cent and total sectors flown declined 2.3 per cent on prior corresponding period

* Qtrly revenue load factor improved by 2.0 points on prior corresponding period

* Group has accelerated hedging program, with approximately 90 per cent of its expected fuel consumption hedged for 2017 financial year

* Underlying loss before tax of $3.6 million for q1 of 2017 financial year, a decline of $12.1 million on prior corresponding period