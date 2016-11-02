BRIEF-Central China Real Estate announces issuance of senior notes due 2021

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Central China Real Estate Ltd

* Central China-issuance Of US$200 Million 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2021

* Intends to use proceeds from notes issue to repay existing indebtedness, including to fully redeem or repurchase 2014 notes

* Deal in connection with issue of notes of us$200 million 6.75% senior notes due 2021

* Co, unit guarantors,unit guarantor pledgors entered purchase agreement with credit suisse, dbs, deutsche bank, morgan stanley and nomura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: