Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bdo Unibank Inc

* Net income up 10% to 19.3 billion pesos in 9m 2016

* Net interest income up 16% to 48.4 billion pesos in 9m 2016

* Fee based income up 15% to 16 billion pesos in 9m 2016

* Gross npl ratio was steady at 1.3 percent in 9m 2016