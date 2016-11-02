FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Marine Harvest posts record Q3 results, sees tight market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest posts record Q3 results, sees tight market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa :

* Marine Harvest q3 operational ebit eur 180 million versus preliminary eur 178 million reported on oct 17 and vs eur 78 mln in q3 2015

* Driven by seasonally high salmon prices on strong demand and reduced supply, Marine Harvest achieved record high operational results

* Marine harvest asa says board has resolved a quarterly dividend of nok 2.30 per share vs nok 3.2 per share in previous quarter

* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 381 000 tonnes versus guidance of 381,000 tonnes on oct 17

* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest of 403 000 tonnes versus guidance of 403,000 tonnes on oct 17

* Marine harvest asa says market balance going forward is expected to remain tight

* Marine harvest says will continue to ramp up marketing efforts in important markets such as us where we are about to open up a new processing plant in dallas

* Marine harvest says production costs are increasing and marine harvest will continue work for lower production costs

* Marine harvest says the challenges in relation to biology and sustainable salmon farming are concerning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.