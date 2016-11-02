Nov 2 Rec Silicon, which produces
polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics
industries, said:
* Rec silicon q3 revenues $50.9 million (Reuters poll $53.6
million) vs $87.5 mln in q3 2015
* Rec silicon asa says lower revenues are primarily a result
of disruption of solar grade polysilicon market due to
expiration of 2015 feed in tariffs in china, which affected the
entire value chain
* The ongoing solar trade war between the US and China also
continues to restrict REC Silicon's access to polysilicon
markets in China
* Q3 ebitda loss of usd 7.9 million (Reuters poll loss $4.7
mln) vs loss of usd 14.1 million in Q3 2015
* Q3 impairment charges $79 mln due to continued Uncertainty
Caused by the Trade Dispute and decline in Solar Grade
Polysilicon Prices due to Oversupply
* Q3 EBIT loss $109.8 mln (Reuters poll loss $28.7 mln) vs
loss of $46.3 mln in q3 2015
* Rec silicon is announcing additional cost cutting
initiatives and has reduced production capacity utilization to
approximately 50 pct at Moses Lake facility
* As part of cost cutting initiatives, company is announcing
a reduction in headcount of approximately 70 employees
* Rec silicon asa: negotiations are underway with Yulin
joint venture partner to defer company's second and third
capital contributions, totaling $169 million, beyond 2018
* Cash Balance of $86.8 million at end Q3
* Anticipates decline in cash during Q4 2016 to meet working
capital requirements
* Expect to remain near cash neutral for 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)