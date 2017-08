Nov 2 (Reuters) - HKScan Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 465.9 million euros ($515.7 million) versus 474.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT 8.1 million euros 7.3 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2016 (amended on Oct 21 ): HKScan estimates that its comparable operating profit (EBIT) will remain at or below previous year's level Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)