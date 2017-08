Nov 2 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA :

* Has been named as standard supplier for north american market by U.S. truck manufacturer Navistar, will deliver fifth wheels for trucks to Navistar International Trucks

* Expects to generate additional sales in mid to upper single digit USD million range per year depending on further development of North American truck market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)