BRIEF-IDT Australia ships first Generic Temozolomide Capsules to USA
Shipped first of its new proprietary generic pharmaceutical products to its us distribution partner, Mayne Pharma Group
Nov 1 Northwest Pipe Co
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Northwest Pipe Co - Backlog was $96 million as of September 30, 2016 compared to $98 million as of June 30, 2016 and $101 million as of September 30, 2015
* Q3 sales fell 21.5 percent to $41.1 million
Northwest Pipe Co - "Continue to see upward momentum in demand and selling prices in our water transmission business"
* Enlink Midstream reports third quarter 2016 results, refines guidance, and provides operational update
* During review of Q3 results, identified cash held at the federal reserve bank of Chicago was not included in total earning assets