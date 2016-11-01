Nov 1 Northwest Pipe Co

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Northwest Pipe Co - Backlog was $96 million as of September 30, 2016 compared to $98 million as of June 30, 2016 and $101 million as of September 30, 2015

* Q3 sales fell 21.5 percent to $41.1 million

* Northwest Pipe Co - "Continue to see upward momentum in demand and selling prices in our water transmission business"