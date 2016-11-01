FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dynegy reports qtrly loss per share $1.81
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dynegy reports qtrly loss per share $1.81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy Inc - affirmation of its 2016 guidance and initiation of its 2017 guidance

* Dynegy Inc qtrly operating revenues $1,184 million versus $1,232 million

* Dynegy Inc - affirming 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance range at $1,000 to $1,100 million and 2016 free cash flow guidance at $200 to $300 million

* Dynegy Inc qtrly loss per share $1.81

* Dynegy Inc - initiating 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance range at $1,200 to $1,400 million and 2017 free cash flow guidance at $150 to $350 million - sec filing

* Dynegy Inc - Dynegy intends to launch exchange offer in q4 of 2016 for restructuring

* Dynegy Inc - an additional $9 million in cash consideration will be paid to genco bondholders who previously participated in rsa

* Dynegy Inc - $138 million increase in non-cash asset impairment charges and a $74 million increase in non-cash mark-to-market losses in quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynegy Inc-successful restructuring of Genco eliminates over $600 million in consolidated debt by q1 of 2017

* Dynegy - current pride energized initiative aims to deliver an incremental $250 million in ebitda and $400 million in balance sheet improvements by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.