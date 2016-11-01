BRIEF-Dynegy reports qtrly loss per share $1.81

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy Inc - affirmation of its 2016 guidance and initiation of its 2017 guidance

* Dynegy Inc qtrly operating revenues $1,184 million versus $1,232 million

* Dynegy Inc - affirming 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance range at $1,000 to $1,100 million and 2016 free cash flow guidance at $200 to $300 million

* Dynegy Inc qtrly loss per share $1.81

* Dynegy Inc - initiating 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance range at $1,200 to $1,400 million and 2017 free cash flow guidance at $150 to $350 million - sec filing

* Dynegy Inc - Dynegy intends to launch exchange offer in q4 of 2016 for restructuring

* Dynegy Inc - an additional $9 million in cash consideration will be paid to genco bondholders who previously participated in rsa

* Dynegy Inc - $138 million increase in non-cash asset impairment charges and a $74 million increase in non-cash mark-to-market losses in quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynegy Inc-successful restructuring of Genco eliminates over $600 million in consolidated debt by q1 of 2017

* Dynegy - current pride energized initiative aims to deliver an incremental $250 million in ebitda and $400 million in balance sheet improvements by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: