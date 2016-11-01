FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arclight Capital to buy Transcanada's hydroelectric power portfolio
November 1, 2016 / 10:10 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Arclight Capital to buy Transcanada's hydroelectric power portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Arclight Capital to purchase Transcanada's New England hydroelectric power portfolio

* Arclight Capital Partners - company has committed to retain all existing operational personnel, plans to assume recently negotiated union contract

* Arclight Capital Partners-portfolio includes 192 mw moore facility, conventional hydro station in new england, and 12 other facilities totaling 392 mw

* Arclight Capital Partners - company will continue ferc relicensing process currently underway at bellows falls, wilder and vernon facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

