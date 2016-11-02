FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vitaco Holdings Ltd updates on investigations regarding suspected insider trading
November 2, 2016 / 1:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vitaco Holdings Ltd updates on investigations regarding suspected insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vitaco Holdings Ltd

* Vitaco does not expect that outcome of asic's investigations will affect transaction

* Refer to recent media articles published by Fairfax Media in relation to investigations being undertaken by Australian Securities And Investments Commission

* Trading is alleged to have occurred in lead up to asx announcement on 4 august 2016 of vitaco entering into an agreement with Siic Medical Science Technology (Group)

* Refers to investigations regarding suspected insider trading of securities in Vitaco Holdings Limited

* Alleged insider trading does not involve any of vitaco's officers or employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

