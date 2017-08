BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra total sales for October rises 1.2 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd :

* October total sales of 52,008 units versus 51,383 units last year

* October domestic sales of 48,729 units versus 48,815 units last year

* October exports of 3,279 units versus 2,568 units last year

* Says October passenger vehicle sales of 24,737 units versus 24,060 units last year

* Mahindra Tractors Sells 43,826 Units; Registers A Growth Of 61% In The Domestic Market During October 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2elMxBe Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)