* Summary consolidated results for the year ended Aug. 31, 2016

* FY active clients up 94 pct (2015: 56 pct)

* Group has realised a basic and headline loss per share of 0.37 cents for year ended Aug. 31, 2016

* FY easy equities revenue up R7.8 mln (2015: loss of R0.5 mln)

* FY clients assets up 41 pct to R1.3 bln (2015: R921 mln)