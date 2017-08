Nov 2 (Reuters) - Teleste Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 62.9 million euros ($69.61 million) versus 66.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 4.8 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 orders received 53.2 million euros versus 62.0 million euros year ago

* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2016 will exceed 2015 level Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9036 euros)