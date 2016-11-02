FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Unibet Group Q3 underlying EBITDA £34 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
November 2, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Unibet Group Q3 underlying EBITDA £34 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Unibet Group Plc

* Unibet group plc q3 gross winnings revenue of gbp 142.3 (86.1) million for q3

* Unibet group plc q3 underlying ebitda for q3 of 2016 was gbp 33.9 (19.6) million

* Unibet group plc q3 number of active customers at end of quarter was 1,067,910 (671,635)

* Profit before tax for the third quarter of 2016 amounted to GBP 24.8 (14.4) million after GBP 2.2 million related to an accounting FX impact on the earn-out payment to the iGame owners

* Reuters poll: unibet q3 gross winning revenue was seen at 137 mgbp, ebitda at 29.2 mgbp

* Says "High activity levels driven by the ability to retain the customers from the Euro tournament that started in the second quarter has led to a continued gain in market shares"

* Says "Margin in the sportsbook was in line with the prior year and the long-term averages, so it was pure activity growth that delivered a new all-time high in Gross winnings revenue of GBP 142.3 million." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.