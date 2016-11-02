FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hunter douglas 9 months sales up 7.9% to usd 2,061.6 million
November 2, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hunter douglas 9 months sales up 7.9% to usd 2,061.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV :

* 9M sales: USD 2,061.6 million, 7.9 pct higher compared with USD 1,910.8 million in the first nine months of 2015.

* 9M EBITDA: USD 254.4 million, 17.6 pct higher than USD 216.4 million in the first nine months of 2015.

* 9M total net profit: USD 142.3 million (per share 3.68 euros ($4.07)), 31.4 pct higher than USD 108.3 million in the first nine months of 2015 (per share 2.78 euros).

* Expects continued growth in the US and Asia, stable economic conditions in Europe and continued difficult conditions in Latin America. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

