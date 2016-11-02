FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne says Q3 pretax profit up 9.5 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne says Q3 pretax profit up 9.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* 3rd quarter results

* Steep fall in value of sterling after June 23 2016 referendum had a significant impact on group's results

* Exchange gains adding 43 mln stg and 7 mln stg to group reported revenue and profit before tax respectively for first nine months of 2016

* Group revPAR in reported currency was up 3.5 pct but in constant currency fell by 3.2 pct in first nine months of 2016

* Total revenue in reported currency for first nine months grew by 8.1 pct to 665 mln stg

* Hotel revenue in constant currency declined by 2.8 pct to 581 mln stg during first nine months of 2016

* Third-Quarter occupancy increased by 4.8 pct points for group's London hotels, reflecting higher inbound tourism

* Profit before tax in constant currency for Q3 of 2016 increased by 9.5 pct and by 27.8 pct in reported currency

* London hotels have seen some positive benefits from leisure travellers following EU referendum in June 2016 -chairman

* Outlook for UK economy is uncertain - chairman

* Trading of our New York and Singapore hotels was disappointing and we continued to focus on improving margins - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.