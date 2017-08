Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tdc A/S :

* Q3 revenue 5.24 billion Danish crowns ($779.4 million) (Reuters poll 5.19 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBIT 887 million crowns (Reuters poll 872 million crowns)

* Says improves full year EBITDA-guidance to more than 8.4 billion crowns from around 8.4 billion crowns

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7233 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)