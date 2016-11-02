FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Nexstim issues shares in standby equity distribution agreement towards Bracknor
November 2, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nexstim issues shares in standby equity distribution agreement towards Bracknor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj :

* Issues shares in standby equity distribution agreement (SEDA) pursuant to financing arrangement announced on July 21

* Resolved on issuing 1,379,490 shares to Bracknor with subscription price of 333,008.88 euros based on stand-by equity distribution agreement

* Also decided to issue 1,498,868 treasury shares to company itself

* Says as previously stated, estimates this will provide funding until beginning of FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

