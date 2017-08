Nov 2 (Reuters) - Crunchfish AB IPO-CHRUNCH.ST:

* Crunchfish issue oversubscribed - trading scheduled to begin on Nasdaq First North on Nov. 11

* Through offer, company receives proceeds of 60 million Swedish crowns ($6.7 million) before deducting issue costs Source text for Eikon:

