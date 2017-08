Nov 2 (Reuters) - Funcom NV :

* Q3 revenue $1.7 million versus $2.2 million year ago

* Q3 EBITDA $97,000 versus loss $365,000 year ago

* Company expects to have ability to fund its operations for next twelve months after end of Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)