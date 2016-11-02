FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon comparable sales growth slows in 5-weeks to Oct 23
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon comparable sales growth slows in 5-weeks to Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc :

* Trading statement

* For 13 weeks to Oct. 23 2016, like-for-like sales increased by 3.5 pct and total sales increased by 2.3 pct

* Level of like-for-like sales reduced to 2.3 pct in last 5 weeks of period

* Operating margin, excluding property gains, in 13 weeks to Oct. 23 2016 was 8.6 pct, compared with 5.8 pct in same 13 weeks last year

* Margin was unusually high during period and was unusually low for same three months last year

* Company currently anticipates an operating margin of around 7 pct for current financial year

* Company has opened one new pub since start of financial year and has sold nine

* Intend to open about 15 pubs in current financial year

* As at July 24 2016, company's net debt/EBITDA was 3.47 times

* For foreseeable future, it is intended that company's net debt/EBITDA will be around 3.5 times

* Company has made a reasonable start in current year

* Any forecasts for full year are inevitably tentative, with nine months still to go - and outlook for current FY is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.