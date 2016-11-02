BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon comparable sales growth slows in 5-weeks to Oct 23

Nov 2 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc :

* Trading statement

* For 13 weeks to Oct. 23 2016, like-for-like sales increased by 3.5 pct and total sales increased by 2.3 pct

* Level of like-for-like sales reduced to 2.3 pct in last 5 weeks of period

* Operating margin, excluding property gains, in 13 weeks to Oct. 23 2016 was 8.6 pct, compared with 5.8 pct in same 13 weeks last year

* Margin was unusually high during period and was unusually low for same three months last year

* Company currently anticipates an operating margin of around 7 pct for current financial year

* Company has opened one new pub since start of financial year and has sold nine

* Intend to open about 15 pubs in current financial year

* As at July 24 2016, company's net debt/EBITDA was 3.47 times

* For foreseeable future, it is intended that company's net debt/EBITDA will be around 3.5 times

* Company has made a reasonable start in current year

* Company has made a reasonable start in current year

* Any forecasts for full year are inevitably tentative, with nine months still to go - and outlook for current FY is unchanged