FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-OneSavings Bank 9-month underlying loan book jumps 13 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-OneSavings Bank 9-month underlying loan book jumps 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc :

* Trading update

* Strong financial and operational performance has continued in line with management expectations

* Underlying loan book growth of 13 pct for nine months to September 2016, excluding impact of Rochester disposal of c. 220 mln stg of mortgages

* Net loans & advances grew by 466 mln stg to 5.6 bln stg during period

* Margins on 510 mln stg of organic origination in Q3 remained strong

* Net interest margin to end of Q3 continued to be in line with our expectations

* Has drawn 626 mln stg under funding for lending scheme (FLS) to date and intends to commence drawing from new term funding scheme (TFS) during Q4

* Application levels for second half to date are significantly in excess of first half and our pipeline of new business is at a record level

* Remain confident of achieving our net loan book growth target for this year and double-digit growth into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.