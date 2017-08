Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc :

* Wholly owned subsidiary, Ranger Direct Lending ZDP Plc, has conditional placed 23 mln zero dividend preference shares

* Placing price of 103.5p each to raise gross proceeds of 23.8 mln stg