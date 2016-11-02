FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Clipper Logistics enters into JV deal with John Lewis
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 2, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Clipper Logistics enters into JV deal with John Lewis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clipper Logistics Plc :

* Has entered into an agreement with John Lewis Plc establishing a joint venture company

* Service will be operated by clipper with John Lewis providing expertise and insight into retail market

* Service has recently been expanded to over 300 Waitrose stores, providing nationwide coverage

* Funding will be provided on a 50/50 basis by John Lewis and Clipper, and profits will be shared between parties on same basis

* Consideration is initially 3.4 mln stg in cash and a further 0.5 mln stg should JV require it in first two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
