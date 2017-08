Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Sor :

* Q3 net interest income 398 million Norwegian crowns versus 387 million crowns year ago

* Q3 loan losses 13 million crowns versus 17 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net income 291 million crowns versus 111 million crowns year ago

* Expects growth at least at level of credit growth in Norway (k2) in 2017