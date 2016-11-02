FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-S&P-Ratings on India affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3';Outlook stable
November 2, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-S&P-Ratings on India affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3';Outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P - Ratings on India affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook stable

* S&P - Improvements in policymaking continue to strengthen the prospects for India's economic and fiscal performance

* S&P on India - Wide fiscal deficits, a heavy debt burden, and low per capita income nonetheless detract from the sovereign's credit profile

* S&P - outlook balances India's sound external position, inclusive policymaking tradition against vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income

* S&P - India's external position remains a credit strength

* S&P on India - expect GDP growth of 7.9% in 2016 (6.6% in per capita GDP) and 8% on average over 2016-2018 (6.7% in per capita GDP)

* S&P - India's growth outperforms its peers and is picking up modestly

* S&P - Expects India to record a moderate current account deficit of 1.4% in 2016

* S&P - Expect the RBI to achieve the inflation target of 5% by March 2017 as it advances along a glide path to the medium-term inflation target

* S&P - Believe RBI measures will support its ability to sustain economic growth while attenuating economic or financial shocks

Source text - bit.ly/2eTu27J

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
