BRIEF-Intershop Communications 9-mth revenues down at 24.7 mln euros

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* 9-month EBIT of -2.0 million euros (previous year: 0.05 million euros)

* 9-month revenues of 24.7 million euros ($27.33 million)(previous year: 32.7 million euros)

* Project revenues of 50 million euros and an EBIT margin of 5% by 2020 and will do everything in our power to reach these growth targets

* 9Mth result stood at -2.4 million euros (previous year: -0.1 million euros)

* Projects FY sales revenues of between 34 million and 36 million euros as well as a negative result (EBIT) of between 1 million and 2.5 million euros, including extraordinary expenses of approx. 1 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)