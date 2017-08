Nov 2 (Reuters) - conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* Conwert sells commercial property portfolio to Hansemerkur Grundvermögen

* Purchase price of 331 million euros ($366.25 million)is slightly above book value of properties

* With this sale, Conwert has divested around 40% of its non-core portfolio

* Closing is expected for year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)