BRIEF-East Africa Metals arranges financing to advance Ethiopian projects

* East Africa Metals arranges financing to advance Ethiopian projects
* East Africa Metals- Announce the signing of a letter of intent with Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd to provide equity finance to company
* East Africa Metals-Letter of intent is binding on STH to subscribe to private placement to acquire 20 million units of co at a price of $0.26 per unit
* STH also agreed to provide a US$10 million line of credit to support development of Terakimti Oxide gold project
