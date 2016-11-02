FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-East Africa Metals arranges financing to advance Ethiopian projects
November 2, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-East Africa Metals arranges financing to advance Ethiopian projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - East Africa Metals Inc

* East Africa Metals arranges financing to advance Ethiopian projects

* East Africa Metals- Announce the signing of a letter of intent with Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd to provide equity finance to company

* East Africa Metals-Letter of intent is binding on STH to subscribe to private placement to acquire 20 million units of co at a price of $0.26 per unit

* STH also agreed to provide a US$10 million line of credit to support development of Terakimti Oxide gold project

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
