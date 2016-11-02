UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2
Nov 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.5 to 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of cash market open.
Nov 2 East Africa Metals Inc
* East Africa Metals arranges financing to advance Ethiopian projects
* East Africa Metals- Announce the signing of a letter of intent with Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd to provide equity finance to company
* East Africa Metals-Letter of intent is binding on STH to subscribe to private placement to acquire 20 million units of co at a price of $0.26 per unit
* STH also agreed to provide a US$10 million line of credit to support development of Terakimti Oxide gold project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.5 to 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of cash market open.
* Expect to finish year with revenue and adjusted earnings per share within original guidance ranges, albeit low end
* Caledonia Mining - Operations remain robustly cash generative, reported EPS for year to 31 December 2016 anticipated to be lower than expectations