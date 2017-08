Nov 2 (Reuters) - Zensar Technologies Ltd

* Says Zensar Technologies acquires Foolproof Ltd

* Says deal will be financed by internal accruals; deal to be EPS positive for co

* Says Foolproof will operate under its own brandname; to continue to be managed by founders Peter Ballard and Tom Wood Source text: bit.ly/2eTE6hc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)