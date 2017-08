Nov 2 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* 9-month revenue 855 million Danish crowns ($127.49 million) versus 800 million crowns year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 84.2 million crowns versus 50.2 million crowns year ago

* Says strong growth is driven by services business

* Maintains announced expectations to revenue, EBITDA, service EBITDA and dividend in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7066 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)