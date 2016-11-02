FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shilpa Medicare says UK unit got marketing authorizations for cancer drug from UK MHRA
November 2, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shilpa Medicare says UK unit got marketing authorizations for cancer drug from UK MHRA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shilpa Medicare Ltd

* UK unit got marketing authorizations from UK MHRA for the Imatinib tablets in multiple strengths of 100 mg and 400 mg.

* Approvals from remaining member states will follow Source text : [Shilpa Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange that Koanna Healthcare Limited, UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Limited, INDIA has received marketing authorizations from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) for the IMATINIB TABLETS in multiple strengths of 100 mg and 400 mg. The marketing authorization application for this generic product is made through decentralized procedure in 15 EU member states, which involves major European countries like UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, Czech Republic, Belgium, Ireland, Romania etc. Out of 15 member states the first approval is received from UK MHRA. Approvals from remaining member states will follow] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

