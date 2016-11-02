FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-United Labels 9-month post-tax loss narrows to 0.7 mln euros
November 2, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-United Labels 9-month post-tax loss narrows to 0.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - United Labels AG :

* Group revenue of 24.1 million euros ($26.70 million) in first nine months of 2016. This corresponds to year-on-year growth of 8.1 pct (prev. year: 22.3 million euros)

* 9-month post-tax earnings for group improved to -0.7 million euros (prev. year: -1.2 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT rose to 0.2 million euros (prev. year: -0.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA amounted to 0.7 million euros, which was more than double figure posted for same period a year ago (prev. year: 0.2 million euros)

* For FY company now anticipates year-on-year revenue growth of between 2 pct and 10 pct as well as positive EBIT of between 0.2 million euros and 0.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
