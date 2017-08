Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* 9-mnth revenue and other income HK$8.478 billion versus HK$10.60 billion

* 9-mnth profit attributable HK$4.53 billion versus HK$6.43 billion

* YTD Q3 average daily volume of metals contracts traded on LME down 10 percent

* LME clear proposes to enhance methodology to reduce initial margin requirements, particularly for aluminium & copper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: