10 months ago
BRIEF-Tesla Motors says exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe
November 2, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tesla Motors says exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla Motors says it has incurred $608.4 million of costs for its Gigafactory as of September 30, 2016

* Tesla Motors Inc - currently expect operating expenses to grow by about 30% in 2016 as compared to 2015, excluding any potential impact from future Solarcity acquisition

* Tesla Motors Inc says it continues to expand production capacity at co's Fremont facility and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe

* Tesla Motors says it continues to open additional retail and service locations and should have about 265 locations worldwide by the end of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2eU2HCj) Further company coverage:

